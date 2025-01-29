Left Menu

Major Counter-Terrorism Operation Unfolds in Rajouri

Rajouri Police, supported by the National Investigation Agency, conducted extensive searches across 25 locations in an investigation against a terror network linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The operation led to the recovery of incriminating materials and is part of an ongoing probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Rajouri Police launched significant counter-terrorism operations in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), executing thorough searches at 25 locations across the district. The effort, part of an ongoing investigation, targeted areas including Rajouri, Naushera, Thanamandi, Dharhal, Koteranka, Budhal, Manjakot, and Chingus, as per the Jammu and Kashmir police statement.

The coordinated searches stem from Case FIR No. 447/2024, filed at Police Station Rajouri. The investigation is centered around a terrorist network actively operating in the area, linked with banned organizations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). This network has been implicated in mobilizing overground workers (OGWs) to support terror activities within Jammu and Kashmir, explained officials from J&K.

During the operations, the authorities seized critical incriminating materials and documents, marking a pivotal step in the ongoing probe into this elaborate terror conspiracy. The investigation aims to dismantle the network and prevent future threats in the region, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

