Major Counter-Terrorism Operation Unfolds in Rajouri
Rajouri Police, supported by the National Investigation Agency, conducted extensive searches across 25 locations in an investigation against a terror network linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The operation led to the recovery of incriminating materials and is part of an ongoing probe.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Rajouri Police launched significant counter-terrorism operations in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), executing thorough searches at 25 locations across the district. The effort, part of an ongoing investigation, targeted areas including Rajouri, Naushera, Thanamandi, Dharhal, Koteranka, Budhal, Manjakot, and Chingus, as per the Jammu and Kashmir police statement.
The coordinated searches stem from Case FIR No. 447/2024, filed at Police Station Rajouri. The investigation is centered around a terrorist network actively operating in the area, linked with banned organizations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). This network has been implicated in mobilizing overground workers (OGWs) to support terror activities within Jammu and Kashmir, explained officials from J&K.
During the operations, the authorities seized critical incriminating materials and documents, marking a pivotal step in the ongoing probe into this elaborate terror conspiracy. The investigation aims to dismantle the network and prevent future threats in the region, reported ANI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jack Smith Defends Legal Integrity in Trump Investigation
UN Experts Demand Immediate End to Al Jazeera Ban by Palestinian Authority
Escalation in U.S.-Russia Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Regions
BJP Demands Fair Investigation in Alleged Cow Attack Case
California on Fire: Fierce Winds and Devastation