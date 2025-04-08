J-K Assembly adjourned for half an hour following ruckus over denial of adjournment of business to discuss Waqf Bill.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:11 IST
- Country:
- India
J-K Assembly adjourned for half an hour following ruckus over denial of adjournment of business to discuss Waqf Bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delimitation Debate: Haryana Minister and Opposition Clash Over Future Political Landscapes
Kmart's Hyaluronic Acid Recall Sparks Skincare Safety Debate
Debate Sparks Over Comedian's Remarks on Maharashtra's Deputy CM
Freedom of Expression Controversy: Kunal Kamra's Satire Sparks Political Debate
Australia's Work-From-Home Debate Heats Up Ahead of Election