Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Terror Networks in Northern India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh linked to Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Goldy Brar and gangster Randeep Malik. The searches aim to uncover the conspiracy behind the December 2024 grenade attacks in Gurugram, with significant materials recovered for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:30 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Terror Networks in Northern India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a series of searches across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, targeting locations associated with Babbar Khalsa International's Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar. These operations are part of an ongoing investigation into the December 2024 grenade attacks in Gurugram.

NIA officials reported recovering several pieces of electronic and incriminating evidence from eight different locations. The materials are crucial for piecing together the conspiracy involving the arms, ammunition, and explosives discovered in connection to the Warehouse Club and Human Club attacks.

In a broader investigation, notorious gangster Rohit Godara had claimed responsibility for the attacks on social media. Subsequent inquiries revealed a plot involving US-based gangster Randeep Malik and Goldy Brar. Earlier, the agency arrested Gagandeep Singh for his role in a human trafficking operation linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025