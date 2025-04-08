NIA Cracks Down on Terror Networks in Northern India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh linked to Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Goldy Brar and gangster Randeep Malik. The searches aim to uncover the conspiracy behind the December 2024 grenade attacks in Gurugram, with significant materials recovered for investigation.
On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a series of searches across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, targeting locations associated with Babbar Khalsa International's Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar. These operations are part of an ongoing investigation into the December 2024 grenade attacks in Gurugram.
NIA officials reported recovering several pieces of electronic and incriminating evidence from eight different locations. The materials are crucial for piecing together the conspiracy involving the arms, ammunition, and explosives discovered in connection to the Warehouse Club and Human Club attacks.
In a broader investigation, notorious gangster Rohit Godara had claimed responsibility for the attacks on social media. Subsequent inquiries revealed a plot involving US-based gangster Randeep Malik and Goldy Brar. Earlier, the agency arrested Gagandeep Singh for his role in a human trafficking operation linked to the crime.
