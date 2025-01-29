Surge in Digital Payments: RBI-DPI Index Reaches New Heights

India's digital payment ecosystem is witnessing significant growth, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reporting an 11.11% year-on-year increase in transactions as of September 2024. The RBI's Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) now stands at 465.33, up from 445.5 in March 2024, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

This rise is attributed to enhancements in payment infrastructure and performance across the nation, reflecting a robust increase in the adoption of online transactions. The central bank developed the RBI-DPI in March 2018 to monitor the expansion of digital payments in the country.

The index, updated semiannually since March 2021, evaluates five critical components: Payment Enablers, Payment Infrastructure on both demand and supply sides, Payment Performance, and Consumer Centricity. With its latest figures, the RBI-DPI continues to depict a positive trajectory in India's transition towards a digital economy.

