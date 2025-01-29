Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Tableau Shines at Republic Day Parade

Uttarakhand's 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports' tableau secured third place in the People's Choice category at the Republic Day Parade. The display highlighted the state's culture and adventure tourism, and was praised by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari for its artistic success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:14 IST
Uttarakhand's Tableau Shines at Republic Day Parade
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's tableau, themed 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports,' captivated audiences as it clinched third place in the People's Choice category during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26. The display was celebrated for its vibrant depiction of the state's cultural richness and adventure tourism, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami applauded the accomplishment, acknowledging the contribution of 16 artists to its creation. The tableau stood alongside Gujarat's 'Swarnim Bharat: Vikas aur Virasat' and Uttar Pradesh's 'Mahakumbh 2025- Swarnim Bharat Vikas aur Virasat,' which secured first and second places respectively. Dhami commended the artistry and effort, highlighting Uttarakhand's tableau as a focal point attracting national attention to the path of duty.

The display featured the renowned Aipan art, symbolizing the cultural, social, and religious significance of Uttarakhand, as well as its adventure sports and tourism. Director General Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, underscored the state's commitment to promoting cultural heritage and adventure tourism, guided by Chief Minister Dhami's vision. The tableau was led by Joint Director Information K.S. Chauhan and the artists also achieved second place in a cultural program at the National Stadium Camp in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025