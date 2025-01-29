Uttarakhand's Tableau Shines at Republic Day Parade

Uttarakhand's tableau, themed 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports,' captivated audiences as it clinched third place in the People's Choice category during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26. The display was celebrated for its vibrant depiction of the state's cultural richness and adventure tourism, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami applauded the accomplishment, acknowledging the contribution of 16 artists to its creation. The tableau stood alongside Gujarat's 'Swarnim Bharat: Vikas aur Virasat' and Uttar Pradesh's 'Mahakumbh 2025- Swarnim Bharat Vikas aur Virasat,' which secured first and second places respectively. Dhami commended the artistry and effort, highlighting Uttarakhand's tableau as a focal point attracting national attention to the path of duty.

The display featured the renowned Aipan art, symbolizing the cultural, social, and religious significance of Uttarakhand, as well as its adventure sports and tourism. Director General Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, underscored the state's commitment to promoting cultural heritage and adventure tourism, guided by Chief Minister Dhami's vision. The tableau was led by Joint Director Information K.S. Chauhan and the artists also achieved second place in a cultural program at the National Stadium Camp in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)