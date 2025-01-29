Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Belagavi Devotees Lost in Stampede

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed the lives of four devotees from Belagavi, Karnataka. A special team is traveling to retrieve the bodies. Prime Minister Modi pledged support to Uttar Pradesh as heavy security was deployed to manage the massive influx of pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:29 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Belagavi Devotees Lost in Stampede
Belagavi District Commissioner, Mohammad Roshan(Photo/Govt.of Karnatka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, four devotees from Belagavi, Karnataka, died in a stampede, police confirmed on Wednesday. District Commissioner Mohammad Roshan relayed the information to the media, stating that a special team will be dispatched to bring back the bodies.

The deadly stampede unfolded as millions of pilgrims converged at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah assured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of full support from the central government.

Heightened security measures have been implemented at the Triveni Sangam to ensure the orderly progression of the event. By Wednesday morning, over 36 million devotees had participated in the sacred holy dip, with more key bathing dates to follow during the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025