Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Belagavi Devotees Lost in Stampede

In a tragic turn of events at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, four devotees from Belagavi, Karnataka, died in a stampede, police confirmed on Wednesday. District Commissioner Mohammad Roshan relayed the information to the media, stating that a special team will be dispatched to bring back the bodies.

The deadly stampede unfolded as millions of pilgrims converged at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah assured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of full support from the central government.

Heightened security measures have been implemented at the Triveni Sangam to ensure the orderly progression of the event. By Wednesday morning, over 36 million devotees had participated in the sacred holy dip, with more key bathing dates to follow during the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)