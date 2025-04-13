Yogi Adityanath Praises Guru Gobind Singh, Criticizes Aurangzeb
During a Baisakhi event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath labeled Aurangzeb as cruel and praised Guru Gobind Singh for defending Hindus from oppression. Adityanath highlighted the efforts of Guru Gobind Singh and his disciples in safeguarding religious and cultural heritage.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sharply criticized Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, labeling him as a "cruel" leader who imposed heavy burdens on Hindus while praising Guru Gobind Singh for his resolute defense of the faith.
The remarks came during an event at Gurudwara Naka Hindola in Lucknow commemorating Baisakhi and Khalsa Srijan Diwas.
Adityanath highlighted the oppressive measures under Aurangzeb's rule and credited Guru Gobind Singh and his disciples for their spirited resistance, emphasizing their continued inspiration today.
