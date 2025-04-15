Murshidabad Unrest: Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Banerjee's Silence Amid Chaos

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a vehement critique against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Tuesday, accusing it of silence amidst escalating violence in Murshidabad. Speaking at a public gathering, CM Yogi commended the Calcutta High Court for swiftly ordering the deployment of central forces in the region.

'Bengal is burning, and the Chief Minister remains silent,' Adityanath declared. He accused the government of tacitly supporting violence under the guise of secularism, contributing to the chaos that has enveloped Murshidabad for a week. He praised the judiciary's intervention as pivotal for safeguarding minority Hindus, while criticizing Congress and the Samajwadi Party's silence.

Adityanath also expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the Waqf Amendment Act, which he claimed halted the misappropriation of land. In contrast, the West Bengal police indicated normalcy in violence-hit Murshidabad, urging the public to dismiss rumors. Authorities reassured by monitoring with the CRPF and local forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)