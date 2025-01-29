Strategic Alliance Boosts India's Defence Capabilities

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) have signed a crucial agreement aimed at exploring business opportunities within the defence sector and beyond.

The newly inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signifies the companies' commitment to establishing a fruitful business partnership that will focus on joint research and development (R&D), co-production, and the export of cutting-edge underwater weapons and vehicles, as well as underwater communication systems and air defence systems, AMSL stated in an exchange filing.

This collaboration also seeks to supply advanced weapons and electronic systems to both defence and non-defence industries, further cementing AMSL's position in providing technology-based solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace from its Hyderabad base.

