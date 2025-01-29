India Sanctions Rs 3,027 Crore for Disaster Mitigation Across States

The Indian government, spearheaded by a High-Level Committee under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has greenlit a significant funding package of Rs 3,027.86 crore aimed at bolstering disaster mitigation measures across multiple states. The committee features key members, including the Finance and Agriculture Ministers, alongside the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog.

This substantial financial commitment will address pressing issues such as lightning safety in 50 districts across 10 states and drought mitigation initiatives in 49 districts spanning 12 states. A separate Rs 186.78 crore will be allocated specifically for lightning safety in states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

Additionally, Rs 818.92 crore has been earmarked for enhancing forest fire management strategies in 144 priority districts across 19 states. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to transforming forest fire management and boosting preventive measures. Various states are expected to submit detailed proposals to secure the necessary funds for these critical initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)