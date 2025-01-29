Left Menu

Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Devotees Urged to Stay Calm Amid Stampede Concerns

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj advises devotees to maintain calm and take holy dips at any location within Kumbh Kshetra amid a stampede-like situation on Mauni Amavasya. The incident highlights safety concerns at the gathering of millions for auspicious rituals, prompting calls for improved precautions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:03 IST
Swami Avimukteshwaranand (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj has urged devotees attending the Maha Kumbh to remain calm and take holy dips at any location within the Kumbh Kshetra, as there is no designated spot for this ritual. The appeal comes in the wake of a stampede-like situation that unfolded during the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident, which resulted in several injuries, occurred as millions gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to participate in the holy occasion of Mauni Amavasya. This day also marks the Second Shahi Snan, a significant event in the Kumbh Mela. Swami Avimukteshwaranand expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate incident and emphasized the need for future precautionary measures.

Furthermore, he noted the participation of all three Shankaracharyas of India, who would also be taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Meanwhile, the Akhadas, led by Mahant Ravindra Puri, took part in the Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam, ensuring they vacate the area swiftly to allow access for the millions of awaiting devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

