Project Abhay Revolutionizes Truck Driver's Well-being

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Project Abhay at IIT Delhi for its groundbreaking work in enhancing truck drivers' health, vision, and safety across six states. The initiative has provided vital health screenings and vision correction, significantly improving social security coverage, while addressing critical transportation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:16 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the event in IIT Delhi (Photo: Project Abhay). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event held at IIT Delhi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari celebrated the impactful outcomes of Project Abhay, an initiative aimed at enhancing the health and safety of truck drivers. Developed by the Centre for Rural Development & Technology (CRDT), IIT Delhi and supported by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Project Abhay has successfully screened over 50,000 truck drivers across six Indian states, addressing key health and vision issues faced by these vital yet often overlooked workers.

The project's findings, presented at the ceremony attended by prominent figures including Prof Vivek Kumar and Prof Rangan Banerjee from IIT Delhi, revealed crucial health challenges among truck drivers—with over half suffering from compromised vision. The initiative's remarkable success in vision correction, along with extensive health screenings, has also increased social security benefits for drivers and their families, highlighting the project's profound impact on their quality of life.

Minister Gadkari underscored the importance of such initiatives, as India contends with rising logistics costs and transportation challenges. He emphasized the government's commitment to improving road safety and addressing the driver shortage through advanced technologies and driver training. Through continued collaboration with research institutions like IIT, innovative solutions for enhancing sector efficiency and cost reduction are being explored, paving the way for safer roads and a more equitable logistics ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

