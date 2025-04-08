Akhilesh Srivastava Leads Road Safety Revolution in India

The International Road Federation has announced the appointment of road safety expert Akhilesh Srivastava as the new president of its India chapter. This announcement highlights Srivastava's extensive experience and leadership in the field.

Based in Geneva, IRF is a significant global non-governmental organization, active in over 149 countries. Under Srivastava's leadership, the federation aims to enhance India's road safety and infrastructure.

Srivastava also serves as the president of the Intelligent Transportation Systems India Forum, focusing on innovative technologies to revolutionize mobility in India. The IRF collaborates with leading international bodies to influence transport policy and capacity-building worldwide.

