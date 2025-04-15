Left Menu

Biden Stages a Comeback: Defending Social Security Against Trump's Agenda

Former President Joe Biden addresses concerns over Social Security, countering Trump's agenda. Backed by bipartisan leaders, Biden speaks in Chicago at a conference for disability advocates, emphasizing Social Security's importance. Amid controversies, Biden aims to stabilize its future while facing public approval challenges post-presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:21 IST
Biden Stages a Comeback: Defending Social Security Against Trump's Agenda
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant return to the public eye, former President Joe Biden takes the stage in Chicago to address pressing concerns surrounding Social Security under the policies of current President Donald Trump.

Biden's speech to the national conference of Advocates, Counsellors, and Representatives for the Disabled highlights potential threats to Social Security amidst workforce cuts and tighter recipient regulations.

Flanked by bipartisan figures, Biden pledges to uphold Social Security's legacy despite challenges, as public sentiment remains tepid following his departure from office with declining approval ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

