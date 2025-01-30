Left Menu

Fed Holds Rates: Awaiting Inflation Clarity Amidst Mixed Signals

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady, offering little insight into future rate cuts. Inflation remains elevated, albeit stabilized. The Fed awaits further economic data to gauge potential policy adjustments amidst economic growth and low unemployment, as well as the impact of Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:55 IST
The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday, offering little guidance on potential future reductions amidst ongoing inflation concerns, continuous economic growth, and low unemployment rates.

The latest policy statement from the U.S. central bank no longer claims inflation has progressed towards the 2% target, noting instead that price increases remain elevated.

Economists expect the Fed to remain in a holding pattern until further clarity emerges from upcoming inflation, employment data, and implications of President Trump's economic policies, including potential tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

