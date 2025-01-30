Left Menu

Apraava Energy Unveils Largest Wind Power Project in Gujarat

Apraava Energy has commissioned its largest wind power project, boasting a 250.7 MW capacity in Gujarat. Part of SECI's Tranche VIII tender, this project strengthens Apraava's wind portfolio to 1,200 MW. The Sidhpur project offers advanced technology and a 25-year PPA with SECI at Rs 2.83/kWh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Apraava Energy announced the launch of its largest wind power project, with a capacity of 250.7 MW, in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwaraka district, on Thursday.

This project, awarded through the Solar Energy Corporation of India's (SECI) Tranche VIII wind tender, now increases the company's operational wind portfolio to 1,200 MW.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director of Apraava Energy, stated that the Sidhpur project, featuring cutting-edge technology, has finalized a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI at a tariff of Rs 2.83/kWh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

