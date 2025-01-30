Left Menu

Congress Leaders Commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy in Himachal Pradesh

On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Congress leaders gathered at Shimla's Ridge to pay tribute. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania emphasized Gandhi's principles and honored other freedom fighters. An update on the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Budget Session was provided, with Congress Chief Pratibha Singh recalling Gandhi's significant contributions.

Revenue Minister and chair of the Assembly committee Jagat Singh Negi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leaders convened at the Ridge in Shimla to honor his enduring legacy. The event was marked by the presence of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh, alongside other local dignitaries.

In remarks to the press, Speaker Pathania reflected on Gandhi's steadfast devotion to truth, integrity, and non-violence, recounting the tragic circumstances surrounding his assassination. Emphasizing Gandhi's principles, Pathania noted the irony that although foreign forces could not harm him, it was a compatriot who assassinated him. Pathania highlighted Gandhi's last words, 'Hey Ram,' underscoring his roots in Hinduism.

Pathania noted that January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day, paying tribute not only to Gandhi but also to other freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who made supreme sacrifices. He also announced that the Himachal Pradesh Budget Session is set for early March with 18 to 20 sittings. Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Singh spoke about Gandhi's pivotal role in the freedom movement, expressing deep reverence for his sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

