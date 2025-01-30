Left Menu

Tariq Hamid Karra Critiques RSS-BJP for Fostering Hatred

Congress J&K President, Tariq Hamid Karra, criticized the RSS-BJP alliance on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. He accused them of promoting an agenda of hatred and failing to condemn Nathuram Godse. Karra discussed the government's economic failures, criticized their foreign policy, and addressed concerns over minority treatment in India.

Tariq Hamid Karra, Congress J&K President (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tariq Hamid Karra, President of the Congress J&K, delivered a sharp critique of the RSS-BJP on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, accusing them of spreading hatred and not condemning Nathuram Godse, Gandhi's assassin. Calling it a crime against humanity, Karra emphasized the duty to honor Gandhi's legacy and ideology.

Karra urged for the preparation of cadres, especially youths, to spread Gandhian and Nehruvian philosophies against the ideologies of figures like Godse, Golwalkar, and Savarkar. He questioned the RSS-BJP for claiming Gandhi as the 'father of the nation' while allegedly venerating Godse, demanding an explicit condemnation of Godse's actions.

He criticized the government's economic and foreign policies, citing failures and stagnant GDP growth. Karra labeled policies like the Uniform Civil Code and Waqf Amendment as driven by hatred, affecting minorities, including Muslims, Dalits, and Christians. He condemned the rhetoric of Hindu insecurity as a cover for deeper, divisive agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

