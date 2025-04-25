Usyk and Dubois Set for Heavyweight Boxing Rematch at Wembley

The world of heavyweight boxing is abuzz with news of a highly anticipated rematch between champions Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. The showdown is scheduled for July 19 at London's iconic Wembley Stadium, as reported by The Ring Magazine. Both fighters have yet to officially confirm their participation.

The 38-year-old Usyk, undefeated in his professional career, holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles. Their previous encounter in Poland in August 2023 ended controversially, with Usyk stopping Dubois in the ninth round. The fight was noted for a halted round due to a debatable low blow call.

Dubois, the current IBF champion after Usyk vacated the title for a rematch with Tyson Fury, later defeated Anthony Joshua in September. The upcoming contest at Wembley promises another thrilling chapter in the heavyweight saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)