Djokovic Reflects on Tennis Legacy Amid Sport's Transition

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, discusses the inevitable change in tennis with the retirements of legends Federer and Nadal. Acknowledging his role in attracting interest to the sport, Djokovic emphasizes the importance of tennis's growth beyond big stars, while preparing for his upcoming match in Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Novak Djokovic, a prominent figure in tennis history with a record 24 Grand Slam victories, shares his thoughts on the changing landscape of the sport, as the era of legends transitions. He acknowledges the absence of iconic players like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and contemplates his own eventual departure.

Despite the shift, Djokovic remains committed to representing the older generation, aiming to maintain the sport's attraction and encourage public interest. He highlights the "record-breaking" attendance at Grand Slams and ATP 1000 tournaments, hoping the sport maintains its appeal independent of individual stars.

Looking at the next generation, Djokovic mentions young talents like Carlos Alcaraz, underscoring his impressive achievements at a young age. As Djokovic eyes his 100th tour-level title in Madrid, he reflects on his journey and the broader goal of ensuring tennis's continued relevance and excitement for future fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

