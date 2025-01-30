Left Menu

Airtel Africa's Financial Turnaround: Forex Gains Drive Profit Surge

Airtel Africa, the African business unit of Bharti Airtel, reported a profit of USD 133 million for Q3 of FY2025, boosted by forex gains. Despite a 4.1% decline in ARPU, revenue rose by 2%. The customer base expanded significantly, driving overall growth.

Updated: 30-01-2025 15:34 IST
Airtel Africa, the continent's telecommunications giant, has reported a remarkable profit surge of USD 133 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. This marks a significant turnaround from a USD 6 million loss in the same period last year, primarily attributed to foreign exchange gains.

During this quarter, despite experiencing a 4.1% drop in average revenue per user (ARPU), Airtel Africa's total revenue saw a modest 2% increase, reaching USD 1,268 million. The company credits much of this financial rebound to a USD 144 million gain from the appreciation of the Nigerian naira and the Tanzanian shilling.

Additionally, Airtel Africa's customer base has expanded noticeably, growing by 7.9% to 163.1 million. The number of data customers increased by 13.8%, while the mobile money customer base saw an 18.3% growth. These factors are likely to spearhead continued growth despite challenges in ARPU.

