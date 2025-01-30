Left Menu

Meghalaya's Strides Toward Scientific Coal Mining: A New Era

The Meghalaya government, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, has signed agreements facilitating the start of scientific coal mining in two districts. This move transitions away from the unscientific 'rat-hole mining' practices banned by the National Green Tribunal a decade ago, promising economic revival.

Updated: 30-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:08 IST
The Meghalaya government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, has taken a decisive step toward revolutionizing the coal mining industry in the state. On Thursday, agreements were signed with three miners aiming to kickstart scientific coal mining operations in two districts.

This initiative emerges as a response to a decade-old ban on unscientific 'rat-hole mining' by the National Green Tribunal. Such mining, notorious for its hazardous conditions, prompted the Supreme Court to permit only the transportation of already mined coal.

The new agreements, involving the Controller of Coal, Government of India, and Coal India Limited as the third party, highlight a significant governmental effort to revitalize the sector, promising economic benefits and safer mining practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

