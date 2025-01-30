Passenger Busted with Gold Worth Rs 94.53 Lakh Concealed in Rectum

Customs officials at Trichy Airport made a startling discovery when they seized a substantial gold piece from a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur. The 1141-gram gold, valued at Rs 94.53 lakh, was found concealed inside the passenger's rectum. The individual was traveling on Air Asia flight AK-023.

According to an officer from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), the gold seized was of 24 karat purity. "The gold was extracted from paste-like materials concealed in his rectum," the official disclosed, highlighting the unusual method of concealment used by the accused passenger.

Authorities have commenced further investigations into the case to determine potential links to smuggling operations. This incident underscores the challenges customs officials face in intercepting illegal transportation of valuable items across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)