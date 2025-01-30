Amit Shah Targets Kejriwal Amidst Election Frenzy: Accusations Fly

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a public gathering in Rohini ahead of the Delhi elections, launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. He accused Kejriwal of engaging in massive corruption despite his self-proclaimed image of honesty, citing involvement in various scams.

Shah emphasized that the upcoming electoral battle presented an opportunity for voters to oust AAP, which he described as riddled with corruption over the past decade. He urged the electorate to support BJP for a 'double-engine' government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promising better governance and urban development.

Criticizing Kejriwal's policies, Shah accused AAP of neglecting Delhi's infrastructure, transforming the city into a 'garbage dump,' and blocking essential medical insurance coverage. He also labeled AAP as deceitful, alleging Kejriwal's complicity in scams and false promises, particularly concerning the Yamuna's water crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)