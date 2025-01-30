Left Menu

Ukraine-Slovakia Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Meddling Accusations

Ukraine's foreign ministry summoned Slovakia's ambassador to address accusations of meddling in Ukraine's internal affairs. The Ukrainian ministry stressed the need for constructive dialogue between the two nations, aiming to ease tensions and restore diplomatic relations.

Updated: 30-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:45 IST
In a diplomatic move, Ukraine's foreign ministry summoned Slovakia's ambassador on Monday. The purpose was to refute allegations of Slovak interference in Ukraine's domestic matters.

Ukraine's ministry released a statement urging Slovakia to engage in constructive dialogue. The call is aimed at returning to a more positive bilateral relationship.

By addressing these tensions, Ukraine seeks to maintain stability and strengthen diplomatic ties with its neighbor.

