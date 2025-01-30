Left Menu

India's Budget 2025: Expectations and Predictions from Industry Experts

Experts from various sectors express hope for rationalized tax rates and growth-boosting incentives in India's Budget 2025, anticipating measures to enhance infrastructure, banking, housing, e-commerce, and education. Key suggestions include increased tax deductions, technological integration, and support for renewable energy and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Experts from diverse sectors are hopeful that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil rationalized tax rates and growth incentives in the upcoming Budget on February 1. The industry anticipates a boost without compromising fiscal discipline.

The first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government is expected to introduce measures to accelerate infrastructure growth, a crucial factor for transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Insights from professionals indicate the need for more favorable tax slabs for bank deposits, increased tax deductions on housing loan interest, and advancements in e-commerce, education, and renewable energy, along with support for new manufacturing sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

