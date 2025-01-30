India's Budget 2025: Expectations and Predictions from Industry Experts

Experts from diverse sectors are hopeful that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil rationalized tax rates and growth incentives in the upcoming Budget on February 1. The industry anticipates a boost without compromising fiscal discipline.

The first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government is expected to introduce measures to accelerate infrastructure growth, a crucial factor for transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Insights from professionals indicate the need for more favorable tax slabs for bank deposits, increased tax deductions on housing loan interest, and advancements in e-commerce, education, and renewable energy, along with support for new manufacturing sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)