Kerala's Financial Plea: A Call for Support in Union Budget

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal expressed optimism regarding the upcoming Union Budget, hoping it will include a special package for the state alongside measures to boost economic growth.

Balagopal disclosed that Kerala has appealed for a Rs 24,000 crore package from the Centre, anticipating partial fulfillment at least. The RBI's State of State Finances report indicates a national financial shortfall, urging higher capital investment and borrowing flexibility for states like Kerala.

Highlighting revenue declines and central allocation cuts, the state's finance minister emphasized the need for a special package to address these issues. Additional requests include a Rs 2,000 crore package for Wayanad landslide rehabilitation, a Rs 5,000 crore grant for Vizhinjam Seaport, and an extension of the GST compensation period.

