Fraudulent 'NSE General Manager' Warning Issued
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd warns the public about a fraudulent individual, Anaisha Patil, claiming to be their general manager. Using a fake email, Patil tried to conduct a false financial awareness program. The NSE emphasizes they are neither associated with nor responsible for such events.
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) issued a public warning on Thursday against an individual fraudulently claiming to be the NSE's general manager.
The individual, Anaisha Patil, has been attempting to deceive the public using the email address 'national.financial.awareness@gmail.com' and falsely presenting herself as part of the NSE's National Financial Awareness Academy.
The supposed event, an investor awareness program in collaboration with the Government ITI, Dhoraji, was slated for January 30. The NSE clarified it has no affiliation with this event, cautioning the public about the risks of participating. The exchange confirmed it is pursuing legal action against those behind the scheme.
