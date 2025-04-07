Left Menu

Controversy and Confidentiality: The Justice Department's Unprecedented Warning

The U.S. Justice Department prepared to send armed marshals to deliver a letter to fired pardon attorney Liz Oyer, warning her about Congressional testimony. This unprecedented move was halted after Oyer acknowledged receipt via email. Oyer claims her dismissal followed her refusal to restore Mel Gibson's gun rights.

The U.S. Justice Department's decision to deploy armed marshals to deliver a letter to a former pardon attorney has sparked controversy. Liz Oyer, dismissed from her role, was informed of an unprecedented warning regarding her scheduled Congressional testimony.

Legal representative Michael Bromwich criticized the move as inappropriate, noting the lack of misconduct by Oyer. The department rescinded the decision after Oyer confirmed receipt of the letter via email.

Oyer's dismissal came after she declined to support restoring actor Mel Gibson's gun rights, a contentious decision during the Biden administration. The situation highlights significant confidentiality concerns regarding executive privilege in clemency recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

