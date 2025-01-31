Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill: Allegations of Bias and Mishandling
Congress MP Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain criticizes the Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, accusing it of bias and procedural violations. Opposing members highlight rushed report analysis and demand thorough clause-by-clause discussions, while the JPC defends its detailed process and claims opposition politics driven objections.
Congress MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain has raised serious concerns about the handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, by the JPC, accusing it of bias and failure to adhere to procedural norms. Hussain criticized the lack of clause-by-clause discussion among committee members before the proposal of amendments, which he argued would have ensured a comprehensive review.
Hussain also highlighted that the final report was sent just one day before its adoption, questioning how a 600-page document could be properly analyzed overnight. The JPC on Wednesday adopted the draft report and amended bill amidst dissent from several opposition members including Gaurav Gogoi, Asaduddin Owaisi, and others, who submitted notes of dissent regarding the process.
While JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal commended the committee's detailed work over five months, conducting meetings and consultations across the nation, opposition MPs criticized the process as being biased. BJP MP Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal refuted these claims, accusing opposition parties of obstructive politics. Meanwhile, the Budget session is set to commence on February 1 with the Waqf Amendment Bill on the agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)