Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill: Allegations of Bias and Mishandling

Congress MP Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain criticizes the Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, accusing it of bias and procedural violations. Opposing members highlight rushed report analysis and demand thorough clause-by-clause discussions, while the JPC defends its detailed process and claims opposition politics driven objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:52 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill: Allegations of Bias and Mishandling
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP and Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain has raised serious concerns about the handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, by the JPC, accusing it of bias and failure to adhere to procedural norms. Hussain criticized the lack of clause-by-clause discussion among committee members before the proposal of amendments, which he argued would have ensured a comprehensive review.

Hussain also highlighted that the final report was sent just one day before its adoption, questioning how a 600-page document could be properly analyzed overnight. The JPC on Wednesday adopted the draft report and amended bill amidst dissent from several opposition members including Gaurav Gogoi, Asaduddin Owaisi, and others, who submitted notes of dissent regarding the process.

While JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal commended the committee's detailed work over five months, conducting meetings and consultations across the nation, opposition MPs criticized the process as being biased. BJP MP Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal refuted these claims, accusing opposition parties of obstructive politics. Meanwhile, the Budget session is set to commence on February 1 with the Waqf Amendment Bill on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025