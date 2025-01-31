Goa CM Inaugurates Rs. 214 Crore IT Infrastructure Project

In a significant move to enhance IT infrastructure, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant laid the foundation stone for the Center of Excellence Project in Panjim, backed by Tata Technologies Ltd and the state government. The groundwork was also virtually laid for similar centers in Bicholim, Vasco, Farmagudi, Cacora, and Mapusa.

The 214 crore initiative by Tata Technologies, supplemented by 49 crore from the Goa government, represents a collaborative effort to upgrade industrial training institutes (ITIs). It is aimed at fostering skill development to empower the youth in job acquisition and create employment opportunities.

Sawant expressed his commitment to developing infrastructure for ITIs, underscoring the role of these Centers of Excellence in nurturing talent for a skilled workforce. In a nod to local heroes, he also paid tribute to martyrs at Azad Maidan on Martyrs Day, showcasing a blend of infrastructure growth and cultural respect in his governance.

