Goa Chief Minister Launches Ambitious ITI Infrastructure Upgrades

In a significant move towards enhancing vocational education in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant laid the foundation stone for the Center of Excellence Project at ITI Altinho in Panjim, in collaboration with Tata Technologies Ltd and the state government.

Additionally, Sawant virtually initiated similar projects across five locations, namely Bicholim, Vasco, Farmagudi, Cacora, and Mapusa, to modernize infrastructure with a joint investment of 214 crore from Tata Technologies and 49 crore from the state government. Present at the ceremony were important figures including Education Secretary Prasad Lolyekar and Director of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship SS Gaonkar.

Expressing his commitment to infrastructure development, Sawant emphasized the project's potential to cultivate much-needed skills in Goa's youth, facilitating job opportunities and economic growth. Concurrently, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Sci-Fi Science Film Festival, focusing on the theme 'Green Revolution' to underscore sustainable development strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)