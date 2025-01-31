Left Menu

Goa Chief Minister Launches Ambitious ITI Infrastructure Upgrades

Goa CM Pramod Sawant spearheaded the foundation stone ceremony for the Center of Excellence in ITI Altinho, supported by Tata Technologies and the state's government. The initiative is set to modernize five locations, promoting skill development and employment opportunities for local youth with substantial investment.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/X@DrPramodPSawant). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards enhancing vocational education in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant laid the foundation stone for the Center of Excellence Project at ITI Altinho in Panjim, in collaboration with Tata Technologies Ltd and the state government.

Additionally, Sawant virtually initiated similar projects across five locations, namely Bicholim, Vasco, Farmagudi, Cacora, and Mapusa, to modernize infrastructure with a joint investment of 214 crore from Tata Technologies and 49 crore from the state government. Present at the ceremony were important figures including Education Secretary Prasad Lolyekar and Director of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship SS Gaonkar.

Expressing his commitment to infrastructure development, Sawant emphasized the project's potential to cultivate much-needed skills in Goa's youth, facilitating job opportunities and economic growth. Concurrently, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Sci-Fi Science Film Festival, focusing on the theme 'Green Revolution' to underscore sustainable development strategies.

