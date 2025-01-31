Prayagraj's Traffic Update: No Entry Limits on Key Dates

In a recent clarification, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar announced on Friday that there will be no restrictions on the entry of vehicles into the city on January 31, February 1, and February 4. Contrary to viral social media claims, he emphasized that traffic diversion would only occur on February 2 and 3.

The diversion is part of a scheme to manage the heavy influx during the Vasant Panchami bathing days, explaining that the arrangements were initially in place for the peak of Mauni Amavasya. Mandar further instructed police to remove any unnecessary barricades.

In related developments, a government release indicated that VIP movement is restricted around major bathing events. A judicial commission has begun its investigation into the fatal Mahakumbh stampede, which claimed 30 lives. The commission aims to swiftly deliver its findings, with onsite assessments scheduled in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)