Priyanka Chaturvedi Champions Kejriwal Amidst Environmental and Electoral Challenges
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi voiced strong support for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, praising his commitment to tackling Delhi's environmental issues. She criticized the BJP for unmet promises and raised concerns over the Election Commission's impartiality, urging a reevaluation of its practices to ensure electoral fairness.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, an MP from Shiv Sena-UBT, has openly backed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing his commitment to resolving the city's pressing environmental issues, notably the Yamuna water crisis and deteriorating air quality.
Chaturvedi expressed confidence in Kejriwal's leadership during a conversation with ANI, asserting that he is the most capable leader to fulfill longstanding promises to Delhi's residents, unlike the BJP, which she accused of routinely neglecting its electoral commitments.
Furthermore, Chaturvedi expressed concerns about the impartiality of the Election Commission, criticizing its perceived leniency towards BJP and calling for a review of its operations to restore public trust and ensure transparent electoral processes.
