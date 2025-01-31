Priyanka Chaturvedi Champions Kejriwal Amidst Environmental and Electoral Challenges

Priyanka Chaturvedi, an MP from Shiv Sena-UBT, has openly backed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing his commitment to resolving the city's pressing environmental issues, notably the Yamuna water crisis and deteriorating air quality.

Chaturvedi expressed confidence in Kejriwal's leadership during a conversation with ANI, asserting that he is the most capable leader to fulfill longstanding promises to Delhi's residents, unlike the BJP, which she accused of routinely neglecting its electoral commitments.

Furthermore, Chaturvedi expressed concerns about the impartiality of the Election Commission, criticizing its perceived leniency towards BJP and calling for a review of its operations to restore public trust and ensure transparent electoral processes.

