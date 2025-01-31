Left Menu

Japan Eyes Alaskan Gas Pipeline to Smooth U.S. Trade Ties

Japan considers supporting a $44 billion Alaskan gas pipeline to improve trade relations with the U.S. and mitigate tariff threats. Although the pipeline's cost-effectiveness is uncertain, Japan might commit support to diversify energy sources away from riskier regions like Russia and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:44 IST
Japan Eyes Alaskan Gas Pipeline to Smooth U.S. Trade Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tokyo is contemplating support for a $44 billion gas pipeline in Alaska, aiming to enhance relations with U.S. President Donald Trump and prevent trade disputes. Sources revealed Japan's interest in the project as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba prepares for discussions with Trump.

The proposed 800-mile pipeline would connect northern Alaskan gas fields to southern ports, providing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asian markets. Despite doubts about its economic viability, Japan could consider a deal to diversify energy sources, moving away from imports from Russia and the Middle East.

Japan might also offer concessions like increasing U.S. gas purchases and boosting investments to shrink the $56 billion trade deficit. Meanwhile, the possibility of Japan's involvement in the Alaska LNG project remains uncertain, dependent on pricing and flexible terms for Japanese buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025