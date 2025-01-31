Left Menu

Striving for Self-reliance: Modernizing India's Agriculture

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the government's commitment to modernizing agriculture and enhancing farmer incomes. Key measures include record foodgrain production, expanded support schemes, and initiatives such as the National Mission on Oilseeds and agri-infrastructure improvements to boost self-reliance and rural employment.

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the government's efforts to prioritize modernization and self-reliance in India's agriculture during her recent address to Parliament on Friday.

India achieved a record foodgrain output of 322 million tonnes in 2023-24, marking a significant milestone toward these goals.

The President highlighted key government moves, such as the distribution of Rs 41,000 crore to farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the approval of Tribuvan Sahakai University to foster prosperity through cooperative initiatives.

Among other steps, Murmu pointed to the newly approved National Mission on Oilseeds and the expanded agri-infrastructure fund scheme aimed at nationwide farm infrastructure development and rural job creation.

The minimum support price for rabi and kharif crops has seen consistent hikes, reflecting a tripling of investments in staples such as wheat, pulses, oilseeds, and coarse cereals over the past decade.

In a bid to promote resilience among farmers, 109 high-yield, climate-resilient, and bio-fortified seed varieties have been introduced, alongside a special subsidy package for affordable DAP fertilizers.

The President also emphasized aquaculture enhancement efforts and the launch of the Rs 2,000-crore Mission Mausam, expected to offer further benefits to the farming community.

