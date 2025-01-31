Left Menu

Oil Refineries Under Siege: Ukrainian Drone Attacks Escalate

A Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire at an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd region, which authorities quickly extinguished. Russian air defenses reportedly intercepted several drones. Ukraine’s strategic strikes aim at disrupting Russia's critical infrastructure, with broader implications for regional oil production and geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 31-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:23 IST
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Russia's southern Volgograd region following a nighttime drone attack attributed to Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. The flames were swiftly extinguished, as confirmed by Governor Andrei Bocharov, who detailed the incident on Telegram.

Bocharov reported that Russian air defenses successfully thwarted an assault involving eight drones, activated by debris from one, causing the fire. One refinery worker required hospitalization. In a related claim, Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation declared responsibility for striking the Volgograd site among Russia's significant refineries.

Amidst an ongoing aerial campaign, Ukraine has aimed to incapacitate Russian infrastructure, targeting refineries and depots. Recent allegations suggest hits on a Lukoil facility in Nizhny Novgorod. However, Lukoil officials contradicted damage reports. The broader conflict impacts Russia's fuel export strategy amid sanctions-induced challenges.

