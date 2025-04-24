Left Menu

Explosions Rock Kyiv as Air Defenses Activate

Early on Thursday, Kyiv's air defense units were in action following a series of explosions reported by Reuters witnesses. These incidents were predominantly on the eastern side of the Dnipro River, as confirmed by the city's mayor and military administrator on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 03:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Thursday morning found Kyiv in turmoil as air defense units sprang into action. The local authorities, including the city's mayor and military administration, confirmed the activities via Telegram. Their statements were corroborated by on-the-ground witnesses from Reuters who reported hearing loud explosions across various districts.

The explosions were particularly noticeable on the east bank of the Dnipro River, which divides the city. This series of blasts underscored the ongoing tensions and the ever-present threat to the Ukrainian capital.

Events like this serve as stark reminders of the volatility in the region. With key witnesses observing the defenses in operation, the narrative of an embattled city facing relentless challenges continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

