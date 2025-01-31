Left Menu

Indian Markets Rally Post Economic Survey: Sensex and Nifty Surge

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, rose significantly following the Economic Survey 2024-25 release. Positive market reactions were witnessed with major companies like Larsen & Toubro and Nestle reporting strong earnings. The survey predicts a GDP growth of 6.3-6.8% for the financial year 2025-26.

Updated: 31-01-2025 15:00 IST
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced notable gains on Friday, following the release of the Economic Survey 2024-25. The Sensex jumped 790.11 points, reaching 77,549.92, while the Nifty climbed 281.2 points to close at 23,530.70. The market rally was largely attributed to strong earnings reports from major companies.

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament, projected a GDP growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for the financial year 2025-26. It highlighted India's robust economic fundamentals, including a stable external account and calibrated fiscal consolidation. Companies like Nestle and Larsen & Toubro saw significant stock surges due to impressive quarterly earnings.

However, concerns linger over potential market corrections influenced by elevated valuations and the US market's movements. The survey stressed that historical data show the Indian equity market's sensitivity to US market trends. This caution is particularly relevant for young retail investors who have yet to encounter a major market downturn.

