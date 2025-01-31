Left Menu

Krept and Konan Launch Culturally Inclusive Supermarket

British rappers Krept and Konan, aiming to fill the gap in culturally diverse products in major grocery chains, are opening a 15,000 square foot supermarket called 'Saveways' in Croydon. The store, tailored for Black, Asian, and ethnic communities, will offer a wide selection of products and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:56 IST
supermarket

Two British rappers, Krept and Konan, known for their contributions to music and community, are addressing a need for culturally diverse products with a new supermarket in Croydon.

The supermarket, named 'Saveways', spans 15,000 square feet and caters specifically to Black, Asian, and ethnic communities. This venture was motivated by the lack of variety in world food aisles in major grocery chains.

Saveways aims to be a one-stop-shop offering a range of products including spices, beans, halal meat, and ethnic hair products, with additional features like a prayer room and a feedback system for customer requests.

