Supreme Court Denies Urs Procession Plea at Disputed Gujarat Site

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea requesting permission to conduct a religious procession, known as Urs, at a site in Gujarat's Gir Somnath where a Dargah was previously demolished. Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih considered the argument from Gujarat authorities that maintained the land was government owned, leading to the demolition of unauthorised structures, including some temples.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, asserted that the demolished constructions were unauthorized and included religious structures that encroached on government land. The solicitor stressed that no religious activity, regardless of faith, is permitted on the disputed land.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the 'Urs' festival had been conducted at the site for many years before the authorities declined permission on January 30. They claimed the original structure dated back to before 1299 AD, but the bench queried about the current existence of any structure. The court is also assessing petitions alleging unauthorized demolitions in the Gir Somnath district without the necessary prior court approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)