Odisha Ups Paddy Procurement Target to Boost Farmer Participation

The Odisha government raised its paddy procurement target for the kharif season from 65 lakh MT to 77 lakh MT, incentivizing farmers with a minimum support price of Rs 2,300 and input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal. Enhanced oversight and complaint resolution aim to streamline the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:04 IST
The Odisha government has increased its paddy procurement target from 65 lakh metric tonnes to 77 lakh MT for the current kharif crop season. This decision was made at a meeting of ministers led by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

Farmers are encouraged to participate thanks to a minimum support price of Rs 2,300 and additional input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and other officials were present, focusing on transparency and successful procurement monitoring.

Efforts to streamline the process include CCTV-monitored nodal officers in procurement centres and enforcement squads to oversee paddy vehicles. A command control center addressing farmer concerns and a responsive helpline have improved complaint resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

