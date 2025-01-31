Left Menu

Tripura's Health Revolution: CM Saha Champions Nursing Excellence and Infrastructure

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the critical role of nurses in enhancing healthcare quality at the inauguration of a new nursing institute. He highlighted the state's advancements in complex surgeries and organ transplants, and the reduction in external referrals due to improved local health services.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the pivotal role of nursing professionals in shaping the reputation of healthcare institutions, highlighting the need for nurses to foster positive relations with patients and their families. His remarks came during the opening of a new academic building and hostel at the North-East Institute of Nursing Science near Amtali Bypass.

The Chief Minister, also holding the Health portfolio, noted notable progress in the state's healthcare capabilities, including the ability to perform complex surgeries and organ transplants locally. These advancements, he stated, signal a future enhancement in Tripura's healthcare delivery.

While inaugurating the facilities, Saha reiterated the government's commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure, citing the establishment of medical and dental colleges as part of this commitment. He expressed confidence that the new institute will produce skilled nurses who will contribute significantly to the state's healthcare system, further asserting that trauma centers and specialized care units like cardiac centers have strengthened district hospitals, leading to a notable decline in out-of-state referrals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

