Himachal Pradesh Pins Hopes on Union Budget Amid Economic Challenges

As the Union Government gears up for the next budget presentation, Himachal Pradesh's varied populace, from farmers to tourism stakeholders, holds distinct hopes and concerns. While citizens anticipate improved facilities and youth seek better opportunities, crucial sectors demand critical infrastructure and policy reforms.

According to Shimla resident Vivek Mohan, the fiscal plan often overlooks Himachal's unique challenges, where high-altitude development inflates costs dramatically compared to the plains. He urged that initiatives like the much-acclaimed Bilaspur-Leh railway should be critiqued for regional impact and recognition of the state's economic worth.

Bhanu Sharma, a local aspirant, cited the struggles faced by students amidst burgeoning coaching center fees and scarce employment opportunities. Meanwhile, farmer representatives including Anant Ram stressed that foreign apple imports be curtailed to protect local produce, coupled with necessary subsidies on essential farming elements.

