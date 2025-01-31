Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Pins Hopes on Union Budget Amid Economic Challenges

Residents of Himachal Pradesh express diverse expectations from the Union Budget, seeking reforms in agriculture, employment, and tourism. Key voices highlight the need for subsidies, job creation, and infrastructure investments. The state awaits the budget's impact on its distinct economic and geographical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:28 IST
Himachal Pradesh Pins Hopes on Union Budget Amid Economic Challenges
A tourism business operator in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Union Government gears up for the next budget presentation, Himachal Pradesh's varied populace, from farmers to tourism stakeholders, holds distinct hopes and concerns. While citizens anticipate improved facilities and youth seek better opportunities, crucial sectors demand critical infrastructure and policy reforms.

According to Shimla resident Vivek Mohan, the fiscal plan often overlooks Himachal's unique challenges, where high-altitude development inflates costs dramatically compared to the plains. He urged that initiatives like the much-acclaimed Bilaspur-Leh railway should be critiqued for regional impact and recognition of the state's economic worth.

Bhanu Sharma, a local aspirant, cited the struggles faced by students amidst burgeoning coaching center fees and scarce employment opportunities. Meanwhile, farmer representatives including Anant Ram stressed that foreign apple imports be curtailed to protect local produce, coupled with necessary subsidies on essential farming elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025