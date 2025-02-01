Tariff Troubles: Rising Costs for U.S. Consumers Amid Import Challenges

U.S. consumers already dealing with high beef and egg prices may face further cost increases for meat, vegetables, and fruit if President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, industry experts warn.

The planned tariffs, set to take effect on February 1, aim to address illegal immigration and drug control but pose a threat to consumer wallets at a time of record-high beef prices and costly eggs due to bird flu impacts.

Tariff-induced price hikes could stress import-dependent U.S. food supply chains, revealing vulnerabilities in reliance on foreign agricultural goods, which constitute 44% of total U.S. imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)