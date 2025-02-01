Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Announcement

President Donald Trump announced on Friday new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, signaling immediate economic ramifications.

Trump, addressing reporters at the Oval Office, asserted that neither country could avert these tariffs. A 25% levy on Canadian and Mexican goods and a 10% levy on Chinese imports start immediately, as Trump also hinted at tariffs targeting the European Union. Market responses have been varied but significant, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices dipping.

Financial analysts and market strategists predict short-term uncertainty and volatility in global markets as a result of these tariffs. The approach, seen as an extension of Trump's aggressive trade policy, could impose increased costs on consumers and provoke countermeasures, potentially affecting economic growth and inflation. Observers expect potential changes in the tariff landscape based on upcoming negotiations and diplomatic interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)