Union Budget 2025: Calls for Reform Amid Rising Concerns from Punjab and Madhya Pradesh

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the 2025 Budget, leaders from Punjab and Madhya Pradesh voice concerns over inflation, agriculture, and national debt. Punjab's Finance Minister calls for a special package for agricultural diversification, while Madhya Pradesh highlights growing disparities and debt burdens.

Harpal Singh Cheema (R), Jitendara Patwari (L) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the Union Budget 2025 now unveiled, political leaders from Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are voicing critical concerns regarding inflation, agriculture, and national debt. Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab's Finance Minister, while congratulating Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasized the state's specific agricultural needs.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema outlined demands made during a pre-budget meeting in Jaisalmer, including a special package for Punjab's agricultural diversification and legal guarantees for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He also highlighted the urgency for governmental intervention to curb rising inflation affecting daily essentials and income tax.

In Madhya Pradesh, State Congress President, Jitendra Patwari, expressed serious concerns over the national debt, which he reported to be Rs 270 lakh crore, accentuating the widening economic disparity. Contrastingly, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assured that the Budget under PM Modi's leadership remains pro-people and inclusive across socioeconomic classes.

