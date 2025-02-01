Revolutionizing Home Loans: L&T Finance Unveils Knowledgeable AI Virtual Advisor

L&T Finance Limited has announced the launch of its AI-powered virtual advisor, Knowledgeable AI (KAI), aiming to transform the home loan experience. The tool, introduced at LTF's RAISE' 24 event, promises to streamline the application process and offer personalized guidance to prospective homebuyers.

With KAI, L&T Finance strives to simplify complex home loan terminologies and empower users with expert responses and instant EMI calculations. It leverages advanced technology, including a specialized Large Language Model (LLM), to cater to the unique needs of each user, ensuring a smooth and intuitive home loan journey.

According to LTF's CEO, Mr. Sudipta Roy, KAI not only provides immediate answers to home loan queries but also serves as a comprehensive guide, making the often-confusing process more accessible. The launch is part of LTF's Lakshya 2026 plan, which focuses on establishing a digitally enabled and customer-centric retail finance company.

