Left Menu

Revolutionizing Home Loans: L&T Finance Unveils Knowledgeable AI Virtual Advisor

L&T Finance Limited introduces 'Knowledgeable AI' (KAI), an AI-driven virtual advisor to enhance the home loan process on its website. This innovation aims to simplify and personalize the journey for first-time homebuyers, offering instant EMI calculations and expert guidance. KAI is designed to tackle intricate home loan terminologies and processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:19 IST
Revolutionizing Home Loans: L&T Finance Unveils Knowledgeable AI Virtual Advisor
Loan Programme Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Finance Limited has announced the launch of its AI-powered virtual advisor, Knowledgeable AI (KAI), aiming to transform the home loan experience. The tool, introduced at LTF's RAISE' 24 event, promises to streamline the application process and offer personalized guidance to prospective homebuyers.

With KAI, L&T Finance strives to simplify complex home loan terminologies and empower users with expert responses and instant EMI calculations. It leverages advanced technology, including a specialized Large Language Model (LLM), to cater to the unique needs of each user, ensuring a smooth and intuitive home loan journey.

According to LTF's CEO, Mr. Sudipta Roy, KAI not only provides immediate answers to home loan queries but also serves as a comprehensive guide, making the often-confusing process more accessible. The launch is part of LTF's Lakshya 2026 plan, which focuses on establishing a digitally enabled and customer-centric retail finance company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025