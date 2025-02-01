India's Insurance Sector Opens Doors with 100% FDI Cap

The Indian government has taken a significant step in financial reform by announcing a proposal to raise the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector to 100%.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2025-26 Budget, outlining this change from the previous cap of 74%. The move is part of efforts to enhance premium investments within India while simplifying existing foreign direct investment guides and regulations.

Expected to bring more participants, this initiative envisions increased market penetration and job growth. Following previous changes in 2021 and 2015, the draft Bill will soon be submitted to Parliament for further legislative changes.

