Union Budget 2025: A Vision for Viksit Bharat

The Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to drive growth across all sectors. Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM welcomed it as inclusive, while Congress criticized it as election-centric. Tax relief and focus on agriculture and MSMEs are key highlights of the budget.

Union Budget 2025: A Vision for Viksit Bharat
MP Deputy CM and state Finance Minister Jagdish Devda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda voiced approval of the Union Budget 2025, labeling it as a step toward 'Viksit Bharat' and emphasizing its inclusive nature across villages, poor, farmers, women, and youth. His statements came post the budget's presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday.

Devda expressed confidence in the budget's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.' He called it historic for its comprehensive care of every societal segment. Criticism from Congress was brushed aside as uninformed, with Devda encouraging the opposition to review the budget earnestly before making statements.

Contrarily, Congress leader Hemant Katare condemned the budget as election-focused, arguing it neglects the unemployed and farmers while prioritizing capitalist interests, burdening the middle class. Meanwhile, state cabinet minister Rakesh Singh and MP Minister Krishna Gaur applauded the budget's reach and its perceived relief for various demographics, particularly the middle-class.

Significant elements of the budget include a tax rebate strategy, effectively nullifying income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, an announcement met with approval within the treasury benches. This move promises marked financial relief for middle-class taxpayers, reflecting a commitment to economic expansion with attention to agriculture, investment, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

(With inputs from agencies.)

